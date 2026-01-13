Left Menu

Amgen's Maritide: A Breakthrough in Diabetes Management

Amgen's study of the drug Maritide in people with Type 2 diabetes showed noteworthy reductions in HbA1c and weight. The extension of the study also highlighted sustained weight loss, minimal side effects, and no new safety issues. The treatment was well tolerated over two years.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amgen Inc. has announced promising results from a study evaluating its drug Maritide in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. The 24-week trial demonstrated significant reductions in HbA1c levels and patient weight.

Amgen reported that a large majority of participants in a 52-week extension study maintained their weight loss with lower monthly or quarterly doses. This highlights Maritide's potential as a long-term treatment option.

The second year of Maritide treatment showed it was well tolerated, including at quarterly doses, with a very low incidence of nausea and vomiting, and no new safety signals were observed.

