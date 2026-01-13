Amgen's Maritide: A Breakthrough in Diabetes Management

Amgen Inc. has announced promising results from a study evaluating its drug Maritide in individuals with Type 2 diabetes. The 24-week trial demonstrated significant reductions in HbA1c levels and patient weight.

Amgen reported that a large majority of participants in a 52-week extension study maintained their weight loss with lower monthly or quarterly doses. This highlights Maritide's potential as a long-term treatment option.

The second year of Maritide treatment showed it was well tolerated, including at quarterly doses, with a very low incidence of nausea and vomiting, and no new safety signals were observed.

