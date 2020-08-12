Left Menu
Development News Edition

Relied on my instincts as first-time filmmaker: 'Gunjan Saxena' director on film's patriotism

As a debutant filmmaker, Sharma believes he had the advantage of relying on his instincts and going by "only what felt right". The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 19:43 IST
Relied on my instincts as first-time filmmaker: 'Gunjan Saxena' director on film's patriotism

Director Sharan Sharma says the decision to not opt for hyper-nationalism in his film "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" was directly influenced by the life of the subject, who believes in serving the country through her work. As a debutant filmmaker, Sharma believes he had the advantage of relying on his instincts and going by "only what felt right".

The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. "Gunjan Saxena" has garnered positive reviews, particularly drawing praise for steering clear of chest-thumping patriotism that has almost become a norm in recent Bollywood movies.

"The advantage of being a first-time filmmaker is that you don't know too many things. You rely on your instincts. So whatever felt natural, we followed that. We did not design the tone. It came from Gunjan ma'am," Sharma told PTI in a Zoom call. In a crucial scene, Gunjan, played by Janhvi Kapoor, asks her father, Armyman Anup Saxena (Pankaj Tripathi) whether she was being dishonest with the country by joining the Air Force to simply realise her dream of flying a plane.

He replies: "If you are honest in your work, you can never be dishonest with your country. Do you think Air Force needs people who shout 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'?" Sharma, a cricket enthusiast, cited the example of Sachin Tendulkar, saying the master cricketer had best served the country by giving his best to the game. "Gunjan ma'am's thought was simple that she had a dream to become a good pilot and if she does that, she will be able to perform her duty and serve the country. It is a simple thought that whatever you do, do the best and that's how you serve the country. I liked the thought very much," he added. The film, also starring Angad Bedi, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij, is backed by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. It started streaming on Netflix Wednesday.

Sharma, who graduated from the University of Southern California in 2010, spent nine years with Karan Johar's Dharma before landing his debut. He assisted Johar on the filmmaker's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and his production "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" , directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Sharma said he came across an article on Gunjan Saxena and told Johar that it would make for an interesting movie in case someone wanted to take up the project at Dharma. Johar instead told him to see the project through.

The greenhorn director said he was initially apprehensive about whether he would be able to understand Saxena's journey but his doubts cleared once he met her. "She had this dream to become a pilot. She described it as a 'keeda' (here: passion). It was an innocent dream that appealed to me a lot because growing up even I wanted to become a cricketer like Sachin Tendulkar." Sharma also said he found Saxena's dynamic with her family "interesting".

"Her father is the soul of the film. The kind of inspiration he gave her to live her dream, it connected with me. I loved the brother-sister dynamic as a brother to a younger sister. While I went there wondering how I will tell this story, I left feeling this is my story to tell," he said..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Alstom, Bombardier, 21 other firms attend Railways’ pre-application meet for running pvt trains

Eds Adds details New Delhi, Aug 12 PT Twenty-three firms including Alstom Transport India Ltd, Bombardier Transportation India, Siemens Limited, GMR Infrastructure and some PSUs have shown interest in operating private trains in the coun...

Rawat criticises Uttarakhand govt for not visiting rain-hit villages in Pithoragarh

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday criticised the state government for not visiting the rain-hit villages here and said they reminded him of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy. A series of cloudbursts in the Bangapani sub-d...

Joe Biden names Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate

In a major breakthrough for Indian-Americans in US politics, Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Devi Harris as his running mate to woo the Black voters and the influential Indian diaspora who could play a key role in his bid to defeat Dona...

IYC protests near Javadekar's residence over EIA draft

The Indian Youth Congress IYC on Wednesday protested near the residence of Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar against the draft Environment Impact Assessment EIA 2020. The protestors were detained by police.A member of IYC said that the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020