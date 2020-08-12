Left Menu
Ahead of Broadway debut, musical on Princess Diana to premiere on Netflix

Ahead of its opening on the Great White Way, a musical - 'Diana' based on the life of the Princess of Wales Diana will premiere on online video streaming platform, Netflix, next year.

12-08-2020
Princess Diana. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of its opening on the Great White Way, a musical - 'Diana' based on the life of the Princess of Wales Diana will premiere on online video streaming platform, Netflix, next year. According to Fox News, the show was expected to premiere on March 31 this year when Broadway had shut down to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It is now scheduled to premiere on the stage on May 25, 2021.

"We speak for the entire company when we say that we couldn't be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theatre lovers everywhere," Fox News quoted a statement from the producers of 'Diana.' "Though there is no substitute for the live theatre, we are honoured to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide," the statement further read.

'Diana' will be one of the very first shows that will be available to users on Netflix before the patrons buy Broadway tickets for the show. Helmed by Christopher Ashley, the musical will be filmed without an audience on the Longacre Theater's stage. It will feature the original Broadway cast including Jeanna de Waal who will be playing the lead role of the princess.

Roe Hartrampf will be seen as Prince Charles, Erin Davie will essay the role of Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye will be seen as Queen Elizabeth. (ANI)

