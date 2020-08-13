Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat is critical but stable: Hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with chronic liver disease, is critical but stable, said an official statement issued on Wednesday by the hospital. 50-year-old Kamat was brought to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31 with jaundice and abdominal distention.

"He has been diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. He is in the intensive care unit for continuous monitoring under the supervision of a multidisciplinary team of senior consultants comprising of Gastroenterologists, Hepatologists, Critical Care and others. His condition is critical but stable," said the hospital. Kamat is known for directing Bollywood films like the Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer 'Drishyam', Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Madaari'. He has also directed John Abraham-starters 'Force' and 'Rocky Handsome' among others.He is also known for debut directorial Marathi films like 'Dombivali Fast' and 'Lai Bhaari'.

As an actor, he was featured in the Marathi film 'Saatchya Aat Gharat' and his 2016 directorial 'Rocky Handsome'. (ANI)