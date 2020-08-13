When Moana 2 can be released, second movie to start where Moana ended

Is Moana 2 going to happen? The first movie Moana was a huge success for Disney way back in 2016. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation on the making of Moana 2.

The remarkable success of Moana is believed to surely pave the way to Moana 2's creation. Moana grossed USD 248.7 million in the U.S. and Canada, and USD 442.1 million in other countries, for a worldwide total of USD 690.8 million. On January 22 and March 16, 2017, respectively, the film reached the USD 500 million and USD 600 million marks, becoming the fourth consecutive Walt Disney Animation Studios film to reach both milestones after Frozen (2013), Big Hero 6 (2014), and Zootopia (2016). Deadline Hollywood calculated the net profit of the film was USD 121.3 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it the 12th-most profitable release of 2016.

There is no official confirmation on Moana 2, but according to some sources, Disney is planning for the sequel. The news of discussion of Disney with The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Auli'i Cravalho for Moana 2 is adequate for everyone to expect its making.

As there has been no discussion on Moana 2, it is tough to say the names of the artists who will be returning to voice their characters. However, Auliʻi Cravalho for Moana, Dwayne Johnson for Maui, Rachel House for Tala, Temuera Morrison as Tui, Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Alan Tudyk as Heihei including more.

No one knows from where Moana 2 will start, still some believe as the end of first movie found Moana returning home following her epic adventure and acting as Wayfinder, the second movie is going to start from there. However, nothing can be said as of now.

Moana 2 initially needs confirmation from Disney. But now this seems to be tough based on the poor world's health condition. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation have brought the entire entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, we really need to wait for more for the sequel.

