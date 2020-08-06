Left Menu
Avatar 2: Images of new underwater human-driven vehicle ‘Crabsuit’ revealed on social media

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-08-2020 03:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 03:15 IST
Avatar 2: Images of new underwater human-driven vehicle ‘Crabsuit’ revealed on social media
A few days back, a new image from the set of Avatar 2 emerged that hinted the epic underwater action sequence. Image Credit: Twitter / Avatar

Avatar 2 is always one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. The cast and crew of Avatar 2 and James Cameron are back in New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the lockdown.

The shooting for Avatar 2 was postponed in March this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus from China's Wuhan. As New Zealand got success in combating the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the government has allowed James Cameron, Jon Landau and their team to enter the country and continue the filming activities.

A few days back, a new image from the set of Avatar 2 emerged that hinted the epic underwater action sequence. "We don't just spend money in one area. We spend money when we cater for 400 people a day – we go to the local market," the producer of Avatar 2, Jon Landau said during a conversation with One News.

On the other hand, Jon Landau has shared images on Instagram from the production set of Avatar 2 that show the Crabsuit. The title of the image reads: The Crabsuit… a human driven multifunction submersible. One of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels.

View this post on Instagram

The Crabsuit… a human driven multifunction submersible. One of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels. I want one!

A post shared by Jon Landau (@jonplandau) on

Far ahead of the first installment, Avatar 2 will surely feature some superb and awe-inspiring visuals, and better example is this Crabsuit, which will be driven by humans in the movie and seems to have multiple functionalities.

While the delay for Avatar 2 is really disappointing, fans' patience will undeniably give James Cameron and his team members to perfectly and flawlessly work on the underwater CGI. This will help them ensure that Avatar 2 will make a ground-breaking history in the global box office.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

