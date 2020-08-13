Kangana Ranaut demands CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
Joining several other Twitterati in demanding a CBI inquiry in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actor Kangana Ranaut also said that she wants the CBI to intervene in the matter.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 16:52 IST
Joining several other Twitterati in demanding a CBI inquiry in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actor Kangana Ranaut also said that she wants the CBI to intervene in the matter. The 'Queen' actor's team shared a video message from her on Twitter where she is seen demanding the truth through CBI inquiry.
"We want CBI (inquiry) for Sushant Singh Rajput. We deserve to know the truth," Kangana said in the video. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor has been quite vocal in demanding CBI inquiry in the matter of the untimely demise of the 'Kai Po Che!' actor.
Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra residence earlier on June 14 triggering a debate on the prevalent nepotism in Bollywood. (ANI)
