Masaba Gupta's 'Masaba Masaba' to premiere on Netflix on Aug 28

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's Netflix series "Masaba Masaba" will debut on the streamer's platform on August 28. The scripted series is based on real-life moments from Masaba's life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Described as an "inspirational, joyous celebration of her life" with "tongue-in-cheek humor", the show will also feature Masaba's actor-mother Neena Gupta. "Mom and I are playing fictionalized characters of ourselves in 'Masaba Masaba'. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalized, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience," Masaba said in a statement.

"The series is packed with a combination of laughter, tears, struggles, and inspiration that I'm hoping will resonate with women around the globe. I'm a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling and couldn't be more excited to make my debut with such a strong creative partner," she added. Directed by Sonam Nair, "Masaba Masaba" will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu.

Ashvini Yardi serves as showrunner on the series which has been produced by Viniyard Films.