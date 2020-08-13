Vaani Kapoor picks 'Vicky Donor' as her favourite movie of Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Vaani Kapoor who is all set to play Ayushmann Khurrana's love interest in director Abhishek Kapoor's untitled film, shared on Thursday that her favourite performance by Khurrana is in his debut film 'Vicky Donor.' "Ayushman is one of the most earnest actors of our generation! The way he moulds himself in different characters amazes me. One of my all-time favourite performances by him is Vicky Donor," she said.

"For a debut movie, I was amazed by his performance, so so good! In Andhadhun and Article 15 to he was brilliant. I am really looking forward to working with him," she added. Director Abhishek Kapoor's next will see Khurrana and Vaani sharing the screen space for the first time. The film will go on the floors in October this year and will hit the theatres in 2021.

Besides Abhishek Kapoor's untitled romantic flick, Vaani has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom.'(ANI)