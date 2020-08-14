Queen Latifah, Jamie Foxx to exec produce biopic on gospel singer Mahalia Jackson

Hollywood heavyweights Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx are joining hands to executive produce a new film about the life of civil rights activist and gospel singer Mahalia Jackson. Three-time Grammy Award-winner Jill Scott is set to play the title role in "Mahalia!", reported Variety.

Scott also is known for starring in films such as "Why Did I Get Married" , BET TV series "The First Wives Club" . The film, based on Darlene Donloe's biography "Mahalia Jackson" , will narrate the true story of the artist and her entertainment career - with career highlights like becoming the first gospel artist to sing at Carnegie Hall - as well as her behind-the-scenes political and social work alongside Martin Luther King Jr and John F Kennedy.

Shakim Compere and Holly Carter will also executive produce the project. Latifah said Jackson's is an "incredibly important story to tell".

"We're thrilled to work with Jamie on the project. Shakim and I are also looking forward to reteaming with our 'Clark Sisters' producing partner, Holly Carter, to share Mahalia's inspiring journey to becoming the queen of Gospel music," the actor said in a statement. Much like "The Clark Sisters", Carter said, "Mahalia!" is another epic story of faith that is driven by powerful and uplifting music.

Richard Hocutt, Mark Gould and Tricia Woodgett have penned the screenplay. Hocutt and Woodgettwill also produce the film, after bringing the project to Carter. The team behind "Mahalia!" has also secured the rights to use Jackson's entire musical catalog in the film, including "How I Got Over" and "Amazing Grace" .

Lifetime is also developing a project on the legendary singer. Titled "Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story", the biopic will see "Orange is the New Black" star Danielle Brooks. It is part of a deal the network made with journalist Robin Roberts for four new movies.