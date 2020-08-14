Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ishaan Khatter to star in war film 'Pippa' from 'Airlift' director

"I am exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege," Khatter said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:05 IST
Ishaan Khatter to star in war film 'Pippa' from 'Airlift' director
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Film producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur on Friday announced their next project "Pippa", a war drama starring Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The film, to be directed by director Raja Krishna Menon of "Airlift" fame, will have the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war as the backdrop.

Ishaan will play the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Khatter said he feels honoured to be a part of the project. "I am exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege," Khatter said in a statement. The film is based on Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees', written by the Brigadier himself. The movie's title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as "Pippa". Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon have penned the movie's script.

Menon said "Pippa" is also has an emotional core that celebrates the triumph of love and humanity. "The fact that there is going to be some never-seen-before tank war action is extremely thrilling to me as a filmmaker, but it's the heroism and patriotism displayed by the young and strapping Brigadier Mehta, despite all that he was going through in his family, that really connected with me when Siddharth shared this story," he said. Kapur added it is important to tell the story of a covert operation that became the Battle of Garibpur and played a significant part in India's eventual victory. "Brigadier Mehta's fascinating account resonated with us deeply, and we instinctively knew that Ishaan would be ideal to play him. Ishaan's raw, youthful energy perfectly complements Brigadier Mehta's valour and bravado." Screwvala, who previously produced the 2019 war film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" , believes the newer generation must know about the story of the 45th Squadron led by Captain Balram Mehta.

"Pippa", produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, will is scheduled to be released in 2021.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Widodo pledges health, economic reforms amid virus crisis

Indonesias president called on all citizens to turn the COVID-19 crisis into an advancement opportunity and pledged health care reforms in an address Friday ahead of the countrys 75th anniversary of independence. Only half of the 575 lawmak...

Poland braces for influx from Belarus after crackdown

Poland is bracing for an influx of people from neighboring Belarus after a violent crackdown on post-election protests there but wants to maintain border security, deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Friday. The protests in Bela...

Nadda lays foundation of BJP district offices in Karnataka

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday lauded the Karnataka government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for its financial package for low-income groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was of big help to them during the lockdown.&...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Jackets rebound, even series with LightningOliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal late in the first period to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-1 victory over the Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020