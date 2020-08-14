Left Menu
Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda pair-up for rom-com '14 Phere'

Actor Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda have been roped in by Zee Studios for their upcoming romantic comedy '14 Phere.'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:50 IST
Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the film announced the upcoming project on Twitter along with an intriguing video that featured the lead pair Vikrant and Kriti along with the director Devanshu Singh. In the quirky video, the trio-Kriti, Vikrant and Devanshu are seen sitting on the wedding stage as they discuss the finances for their wedding. As the clip progresses, they argue about inviting only two people into the marriage, to which the Singh tells them that he has got four wedding invitations printed.

The makers of the film announced the upcoming project on Twitter along with an intriguing video that featured the lead pair Vikrant and Kriti along with the director Devanshu Singh. In the quirky video, the trio-Kriti, Vikrant and Devanshu are seen sitting on the wedding stage as they discuss the finances for their wedding. As the clip progresses, they argue about inviting only two people into the marriage, to which the Singh tells them that he has got four wedding invitations printed.

The 'Chhapaak' actor then asks how many phere (rounds) they need to make to get married. To which the director tells the duo need to take 14 rounds. Concluding the clip, the trio announce their upcoming project as Kriti tries to spill the beans about the storyline. The project will mark Massey and Kharbanda to share the screen space for the first time in the quirky, contemporary social comedy.

Written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by 'Udaan' director, '14 Phere' is slated to release in theatres on July 9, 2021. (ANI)

