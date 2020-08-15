Left Menu
Idris Elba to headline Simon Kinberg-produced thriller

British star Idris Elba will play the lead role in Simon Kinberg's upcoming Africa-set thriller that has been bagged by Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tech giant acquired the project after a heated bidding war. Elba will headline and produce the film, which is being described as a "spy movie with romance" set in Africa.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-08-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 11:06 IST
British star Idris Elba will play the lead role in Simon Kinberg's upcoming Africa-set thriller that has been bagged by Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tech giant acquired the project after a heated bidding war.

Elba will headline and produce the film, which is being described as a "spy movie with romance" set in Africa. Kingberg and Audrey Chon will produce the movie through their banner Genre Films.

The film's script has been penned by Emmy-winning scribe Travon Free. Elba, 47, will next be seen  "Concrete Cowboys" , which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival next month. The actor will also star in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad"  and Netflix western  "Harder They Fall" . Kinberg is currently awaiting the upcoming spy thriller "355", starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bin Bing.

