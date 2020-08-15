Left Menu
On 74th Independence Day, Vidya Balan encourages people to embrace Indian silks

Actor Vidya Balan pitched in her support for 'vocal for local' and urged everybody to embrace the Indian silks on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 13:51 IST
Bollywood actor Vidya Balan (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vidya Balan pitched in her support for 'vocal for local' and urged everybody to embrace the Indian silks on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The 'Kahaani' actor shared a picture of herself on Instagram, donned in a bright pink saree. She teamed up the elegant saree with golden earrings.

Taking it to the captions, Balan urged people to celebrate Independence Day, with the "unity in diversity of Indian Silks from Assam to Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu". The 41-year-old actor nudged people to "encourage and embrace the treasure trove of Indian Silks" while using hashtags -- #Vocal4Handmade and #IWearPureSilkHandloom.

As the nation is celebrating its 74th Independence Day, scores of Bollywood celebrities are putting forward their wishes and their ideas to celebrate the day. Earlier today, senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini extended her wishes to citizens through a video message and hailed the frontline warriors battling coronavirus, for their tireless effort in serving the people of the country.

The actor-turned-politician, before concluding the video message, put forward an appeal to every Indian citizen to work for a team India, and help to make the country 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant). Besides, actor Priyanka Chopra also gave tribute to all fearless women in Indian history who have contributed to the struggle of the country's independence.

Other big names in the entertainment industry, from veteran actors Dharmendra Deol, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to music maestro AR Rahman also extended their warm wishes on social media to mark the occasion.

