'Schitt's Creek' actor Noah Reid marries Clare Stone

"Schitt's Creek" star Noah Reid has tied the knot with actor Clare Stone. Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old Canadian star revealed that he got married to Stone, 28, on July 25.

"A Wedding by Clare and Noah 25.07.2020," he posted alongside several photos from the beachside wedding ceremony. Reid had announced his engagement to Stone on January 1, 2019 by sharing a selfie with Stone flashing her diamond ring.