Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying during pandemic: 'Don't kill my mom'

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who aren't practising social distancing

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:40 IST
Ryan Reynolds urges Canadian teens to stop partying during pandemic: 'Don't kill my mom'
Ryan Reynolds. Image Credit: ANI

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a message for partying Canadian teens who aren't practising social distancing: 'Don't kill anyone, especially not his mom'. According to Variety, John Horgan, the Premier of British Columbia, Canada, asked B.C. natives Reynolds and Seth Rogen to help spread the message to teenagers that partying is not safe for them or those around them during the pandemic. Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, responded to Horgan's call-to-action with a humorous voice message that also points out the potentially fatal outcomes of the irresponsible behaviour amid COVID outbreak.

The 34-year-old actor said, "Young folks in B.C., they're partying, which is, of course, dangerous. They probably don't know that thousands of people are not only getting sick from coronavirus, they're also dying from it, too. And, of course, it's terrible that it affects our most vulnerable." Variety reported that the 'Deadpool' actor claimed that British Columbia is "home to some of the coolest older people on Earth," specifically his mother and environmental activist David Suzuki.

Reynolds said, "My mom, she doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young, 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs Robinson on. She is insatiable. But here's the thing, I hope that young people in B.C. don't kill my mom or David Suzuki -- or each other. Like, let's not kill anyone, I think that's reasonable." Reynolds ended the message with some more humour, even shouting out his wife Blake Lively's time on the show 'Gossip Girl.'

"I love parties. My favourite thing to do is sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl, and that's a party. I threw my shoulder out the last time I did that," said Reynolds. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: As COVID-19 cases rise in U.S., precious plasma donations lag; Denmark to make face masks compulsory on public transport and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

23 held, drugs seized by Goa Police from rave party

Twenty-three people, including 3 foreigners, were arrested after Goa Police busted a rave party at a villa in Vagator in North Goa and allegedly seized drugs worth over Rs 9 lakhs. The raid was conducted after the police received informatio...

Two arrested in connection with Sudiksha Bhati's death case: Police

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student here, police said on Sunday. Sudiksha Bhati, who hailed from Deri Scanar village in Gautam Buddh Nagars Dadri, died on August 10 in a road crash in Bulandsh...

S.Korea accuses religious sect leader as COVID-19 cases surge

South Korea accused the leader of a religious sect on Sunday of violating self-isolation rules and obstructing investigations into the countrys biggest outbreak of new coronavirus in five months.South Korea on Sunday reported 279 new cases ...

Soccer-Inconsistent Sydney still confident of clinching A-League title

Premier Plate winners Sydney FC remain confident they can win their fifth A-League title as the regular season looks ahead to its final match before the playoffs begin next weekend. Sydney were beaten 2-1 by Western United FC on Saturday to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020