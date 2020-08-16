Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adele has 'no idea' when her album is coming

Singer Adele's fourth album has been in the works for some time now but the Grammy winner says she is uncertain when the next LP will be out On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share a book she recently finished reading, "Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living" by Glennon Doyle.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-08-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 12:38 IST
Adele has 'no idea' when her album is coming
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Singer Adele's fourth album has been in the works for some time now but the Grammy winner says she is uncertain when the next LP will be out

On Friday, the singer took to Instagram to share a book she recently finished reading, "Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living" by Glennon Doyle. "If you're ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It's as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew!" Adele, 32, captioned the photo

One of the fans waiting for the announcement about new music material commented, "Adele where's the album?" Surprisingly, Adele replied, "I honestly have no idea." Her last album '25' released in 2015.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclist Triyasha Paul tests positive for coronavirus

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Sunday said that cyclist Triyasha Paul has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who is a part of the National Cycling Camp scheduled to begin at Indira Gandhi National Stadium, arrived at the camp on A...

18 killed, 21 missing after Nepal landslide

Eighteen bodies have been recovered in Nepals Sindhupalchowk district after a landslide hit the area on August 14, officials said. Twenty-one others are still missing as rescuers continued to search for people trapped under the debris.Lands...

Vajpayee a 'widely accepted' leader with admirers across political spectrum: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a portrait of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations here and described him as a widely accepted leader. Speaki...

Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged - Al-Qabas newspaper

Kuwaits position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources. Israel and the UAE ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020