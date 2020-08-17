Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Mumbai Meri Jaan", "Drishyam" and "Madaari", is critical, according to hospital sources. Thereafter, many of his associates, including actor R Madhavan, who worked with him in "Mumbai Meri Jaan" (2008), had started posting their condolences. In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalised for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:00 IST
'Drishyam' director Nishikant Kamat critical: hospital sources
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Mumbai Meri Jaan" , "Drishyam" and "Madaari", is critical, according to hospital sources. Kamat, who is suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.

"He is not dead, he is on a ventilator. But his condition is very critical," his industry friend and director Milap Zaveri told PTI. Earlier, Kamat's close friend, Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar had said that the director had passed away. Thereafter, many of his associates, including actor R Madhavan, who worked with him in "Mumbai Meri Jaan" (2008), had started posting their condolences.

In a statement on August 12, the medical facility had said that Kamat was hospitalized for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease. The hospital had described his condition as "critical but stable". Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with the Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan" , also starring Irrfan. Kamat also played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam" , which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMD predicts rainfall in parts of Delhi, Haryana and UP in next 2 hrs

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sonipat, Panipat, Jind, Bhiwani, over the next two hours, as per the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. The weather department also predi...

Teen girl's body found in UP village pond, suspected to have been raped

The body of a 16-year-old girl who is suspected to have been raped was recovered from a pond on the outskirts of a village here on Monday, police officials said. The teen, whose family had returned from Mumbai during the lockdown, had been ...

Belarus leader says there will be no new election 'until you kill me' - Tut.by media

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told workers on Monday that there would be no new presidential election after a disputed Aug. 9 vote until you kill me, Belarusian media reported.We held elections already. Until you kill me, there wil...

COVID-19: With highest-ever single day recoveries of 57,584, India's recovery rate crosses 72 pc

Indias COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the mark of 72 per cent as the country records its highest-ever single day of recoveries with 57,584 patients getting cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. India has been marching firmly on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020