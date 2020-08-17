'Better Call Saul' season 6 'unlikely' to start production in 2020

Left Menu
Production on the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" will be delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to show's co-creator Peter Gould. "(But) I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately," he added. The season five of the series has received seven Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:13 IST
Production on the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" will be delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to show's co-creator Peter Gould. The makers originally wanted the cameras to start rolling by year end.

"We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year. It doesn't seem likely that it's going to happen with the situation that we are in," Gould said during Deadline's Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual event. The show, a spin-off of the cult hit AMC series "Breaking Bad" , was renewed for the last season in January 2019.

"Better Call Saul" follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), beginning six years before the events of "Breaking Bad" , showing his transformation into the persona of criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman. Gould added that Sony TV, the network behind the show, was doing "everything humanly possibly" for filming to safely resume. "(But) I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately," he added.

The season five of the series has received seven Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series. "Better Call Saul" also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito.

