Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gibson, Ledger and Hardy had ‘animal magnetism’ perfect for ‘Mad Max’, says George Miller

Veteran filmmaker George Miller says the unique combination of accessibility and mystery made Hollywood stars Mel Gibson, Tom Hardy and Heath Ledger a perfect choice for “Mad Max” movies.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:10 IST
Gibson, Ledger and Hardy had ‘animal magnetism’ perfect for ‘Mad Max’, says George Miller

Veteran filmmaker George Miller says the unique combination of accessibility and mystery made Hollywood stars Mel Gibson, Tom Hardy and Heath Ledger a perfect choice for “Mad Max” movies. Gibson featured in the first three “Mad Max” films as the title character, before Hardy took over in the 2015's "Fury Road" movie, but Miller has now revealed that he was also considering Ledger to star in the franchise before his death in 2008. “Every time (Ledger would) come to Australia, he’d call in and we’d talk and I always had him in mind. Mel, when I first met him, Heath, when I got to know him, and Tom all have in common the quality of kind of animal magnetism,” the director said in an interview with Josh Horowitz’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. Horowitz teamed up with virtual New York Comic Con event Metaverse to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the post-Apocalyptic action movie

Miller said during the making of 1995’s “Babe” and 1997 sequel “Babe: Pig in the City” he experienced the “inner mystery” animals have and felt Gibson, Hardy and Ledger had the same enigma. “When I worked on the ‘Babe’ movies with the animals... there is this wonderful thing that happens when you want to pet them and roll around with them but on the other hand, you are very aware of some inner mystery that goes on. “They are highly accessible as people — I’m talking about the three guys — and on the other hand, they are a mystery, you’ll never get to know them. That’s one of the essences of charisma and the paradox of that. They all have it,” he added. “Mad Max: Fury Road” also featured Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoe Kravitz, Abbey Lee and Courtney Eaton. Recently, Miller has confirmed that his standalone on Imperator Furiosa (Theron) will be a prequel to the 2015 hit.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the RB legends second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic Respect, shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on S...

Raj govt defers hike of 10 pc in entry fee at national parks, sanctuaries

Rajasthan government has postponed an annual increase of 10 per cent in entry fee to protected forest areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said Monday. The government said there is a possibility of a fall in the number of visitors ...

Malaysian court jails teenager for killing 23 people in school fire

A Malaysian court on Monday jailed a teenager for killing 23 people in a fire that he started at a religious boarding school in 2017, national news agency Bernama reported, in what was one of the worst such tragedies in two decades. The def...

Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low

Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 0.8 in the week to Aug. 15 versus the week before, with extremely hot weather partly responsible for the muted increase, researcher Springboard said on Monday.In the previous week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020