Kenan Thompson to guest judge 'America's Got Talent' as Simon Cowell continues to recuperate

After singer Kelly Clarkson, Thompson is the latest member of the NBC network to step in for Cowell. The "Saturday Night Live" star will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of the Terry Crews-hosted reality show, alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, reported Deadline.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:37 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@kenanthompson)

Actor-comic Kenan Thompson will fill in for Simon Cowell on this week's "America's Got Talent" as the music mogul recovers from a complex back surgery. After singer Kelly Clarkson, Thompson is the latest member of the NBC network to step in for Cowell.

The "Saturday Night Live" star will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of the Terry Crews-hosted reality show, alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, reported Deadline. Thompson took to Twitter to confirm the news, saying "Literally can not wait!!!! @AGT @nbc." Apart from "SNL" and comedy competition series "Bring The Funny" , Thompson also stars in the upcoming NBC comedy "Kenan" alongside Don Johnson and Chris Redd. Cowell, who underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following an electric bike accident on August 8, will skip this season's opening live shows.

