Kenan Thompson to guest judge 'America's Got Talent' as Simon Cowell continues to recuperate
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-08-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 09:37 IST
The "Saturday Night Live" star will serve as a guest judge on this Tuesday and Wednesday's live telecasts of the Terry Crews-hosted reality show, alongside fellow judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, reported Deadline. Thompson took to Twitter to confirm the news, saying "Literally can not wait!!!! @AGT @nbc." Apart from "SNL" and comedy competition series "Bring The Funny" , Thompson also stars in the upcoming NBC comedy "Kenan" alongside Don Johnson and Chris Redd. Cowell, who underwent a gruelling five-hour operation following an electric bike accident on August 8, will skip this season's opening live shows.