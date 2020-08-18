CW sets premiere of 'Supernatural' final season

Dark fantasy series "Supernatural" will return for its 15th and final season on October 6, The CW Television Network has announced. The long-running show, fronted by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, will have its series finale on November 19.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Eric Kripke-created show was originally supposed to end in May before production was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The network also revealed that the finale will be followed by an hour-long "finale special" titled "Supernatural: The Long Road Home".

"Supernatural" features Padalecki and Ackles as the two Winchester brothers who hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings. It also stars Alexander Calvert and Misha Collins. The show is executive produced by Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Phil Sgriccia, Jeremy Carver, Eugenie Ross-Leming, and Brad Buckner.

It is produced by Warner Bros Television in association with Wonderland Sound and Vision.