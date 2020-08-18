Left Menu
Reese Witherspoon to produce country music competition series set up Apple

Adam Blackstone, who has previously worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, and Rihanna, will serve as the musical director on the series. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Cynthia Stockhammer will executive produce via their banner Hello Sunshine.

Actor-producer Reese Witherspoon is cementing her ties with Apple as she gears up to back a country music competition series at the streamer. Titled "My Kind of Country", the show will feature a global search for country music talent, reported Variety.

According to Apple, the series will feature a documentary component in its search for "unconventional and extraordinary" country music talent.

Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Cynthia Stockhammer will executive produce via their banner Hello Sunshine. Jason Owen, president and CEO of Sandbox Entertainment, is also attached as executive producer alongside Izzie Pick Ibarra. Ibarra is best known as the showrunner behind reality shows like "The Masked Singer" and "Dancing With the Stars" . Katy Mullan and Melanie Fletcher of Done + Dusted will also executive produce. Hello Sunshine currently produces two Apple drama series "The Morning Show" , in which Witherspoon also stars, and "Truth Be Told" , featuring Octavia Spencer. Both the shows have secured a season two order.

