Sarbananda Sonowal thanks Akshay Kumar for contributing Rs 1 cr towards Assam flood relief

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday thanked actor Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs 1 crore towards the Assam flood relief.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:28 IST
Actor Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday thanked actor Akshay Kumar for his contribution of Rs 1 crore towards the Assam flood relief. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to extend gratitude towards the star for always showing sympathy and support at the time of crisis.

"Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of Rs 1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis," Sonowal tweeted. "As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena," his tweet further read.

Floods have been wreaking havoc in the northern-eastern state of Assam for the past two months due to incessant rains. As many as 11,962 people have been affected in the districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Baksa -- in Assam due to flood, said the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday. (ANI)

