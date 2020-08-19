Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ellen DeGeneres gives emotional second apology to show staff amid toxic workplace claims

American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres apologised again on Tuesday (local time) after ousting three top producers following an internal investigation into alleged toxic workplace conditions.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:05 IST
Ellen DeGeneres gives emotional second apology to show staff amid toxic workplace claims
Ellen DeGeneres . Image Credit: ANI

American comedian and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres apologised again on Tuesday (local time) after ousting three top producers following an internal investigation into alleged toxic workplace conditions. Fox News reported that in a video conference with more than 200 staffers on Monday (local time), DeGeneres reportedly told her staff she "wasn't perfect," according to People magazine, citing a source who was on the call.

The 62-year-old show host said she would try to change. "I'm a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes," DeGeneres said.

The Emmy-winner added, "I am hearing that some people felt that I was not kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologise to anybody if I have hurt your feelings in any way." The source described that the talk show host was being "emotional" and "emphatic about making it better and making herself more available."

Another source said that the 'Finding Dory' star did not take any questions but promised the daytime talk show is going to "come back strong" for its 18th season. The show was pushed back to September 14. "This will be the best season we've ever had," she added. On Monday (local time), a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman "have parted ways with" the show. It appears that Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, and Derek Westervelt will remain as producers alongside DeGeneres.

Additionally, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. confirmed to Fox News that DeGeneres announced during the meeting that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the resident deejay, has been named a co-executive producer on the show. The bombshell accusations rocked the show for several months, which culminated in several former employee testimonials of sexually inappropriate behaviour by the ousted producers. Glavin has also reportedly been at the centre of the complaints of poor workplace culture.

However, both Leman and Norman have denied the allegations, and Glavin has not responded to Fox News' previous request for comment. Michael Plonsker, Leman's attorney in a statement to the outlet said on Tuesday: "The fact that a deeply flawed BuzzFeed article has led to the termination of an innocent man - a popular figure and a creative force behind the "Ellen" show and a string of other projects produced with Ellen - is shocking. Kevin is devastated by being scapegoated and is not yet ready to comment." (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Police declare riot at anti-racism protest in U.S. city of Portland

Police declared a riot at an anti-racism protest in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday and ordered demonstrators to leave, saying people vandalized an office building and threw in burning material.Largely peaceful protests have been ...

The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 19 ANINewsVoir The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka. It is well balanced, sustainable, and promotes inclusive industrial development throughout...

Tatis still in spotlight as Rangers, Padres head west

The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres resume their home-and-home, four-game series Wednesday night with a matchup of their respective No. 1 starters at Petco Park in San Diego. Chris Paddack 2-2, 4.91 ERA will start for the Padres against ...

Maintain reform momentum to reverse economic slowdown: World Bank

India needs to continue implementing critical reforms in key areas like health, labour, land, skills and finance to come out stronger from the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank said on Wednesday. These reforms should aim at enhanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020