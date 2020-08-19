Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gloria Steinem biopic 'The Glorias' to debut on Amazon Prime

Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander-starrer "The Glorias" is the latest Hollywood film to skip the traditional theatrical route and head directly to a streamer. A biopic on veteran journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, the film was earlier set to hit the theatres on September 25 but will now make its debut on Amazon Prime Video in the US and Canada, reported Deadline. It will also be available for purchase on all Electronic Sell-Through platforms starting September 30.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:09 IST
Gloria Steinem biopic 'The Glorias' to debut on Amazon Prime

Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander-starrer "The Glorias" is the latest Hollywood film to skip the traditional theatrical route and head directly to a streamer. A biopic on veteran journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, the film was earlier set to hit the theatres on September 25 but will now make its debut on Amazon Prime Video in the US and Canada, reported Deadline.

It will also be available for purchase on all Electronic Sell-Through platforms starting September 30. "The Glorias" had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was acquired by Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment.

"The message of Gloria’s life and activism and spirit speak so strongly to the current moment, and we collectively decided to pivot from a theatrical release to this new, digital plan to give the film its widest audience, right away," said Roadside co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. Directed by Julie Taymor, the movie takes place across five decades with Moore and Vikander as well as Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong portraying Steinem at different stages of her life.

It also features Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monae as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Timothy Hutton as Leo Steinem and Lorraine Toussaint as Florynce Kennedy..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Not fit for me to comment on SC's verdict: Sanjay Raut on SSR case

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that it is not right for him to make any political comment on Supreme Courts latest order in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make...

Police declare riot at anti-racism protest in U.S. city of Portland

Police declared a riot at an anti-racism protest in the U.S. city of Portland late on Tuesday and ordered demonstrators to leave, saying people vandalized an office building and threw in burning material.Largely peaceful protests have been ...

The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka

Bengaluru Karnataka India Aug 19 ANINewsVoir The Chamber is gruntled with the New Industrial Policy 2020-25 announced by the Government of Karnataka. It is well balanced, sustainable, and promotes inclusive industrial development throughout...

Tatis still in spotlight as Rangers, Padres head west

The Texas Rangers and San Diego Padres resume their home-and-home, four-game series Wednesday night with a matchup of their respective No. 1 starters at Petco Park in San Diego. Chris Paddack 2-2, 4.91 ERA will start for the Padres against ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020