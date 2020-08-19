Gloria Steinem biopic 'The Glorias' to debut on Amazon Prime

Julianne Moore and Alicia Vikander-starrer "The Glorias" is the latest Hollywood film to skip the traditional theatrical route and head directly to a streamer. A biopic on veteran journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, the film was earlier set to hit the theatres on September 25 but will now make its debut on Amazon Prime Video in the US and Canada, reported Deadline.

It will also be available for purchase on all Electronic Sell-Through platforms starting September 30. "The Glorias" had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was acquired by Roadside Attractions and LD Entertainment.

"The message of Gloria’s life and activism and spirit speak so strongly to the current moment, and we collectively decided to pivot from a theatrical release to this new, digital plan to give the film its widest audience, right away," said Roadside co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff. Directed by Julie Taymor, the movie takes place across five decades with Moore and Vikander as well as Lulu Wilson and Ryan Kiera Armstrong portraying Steinem at different stages of her life.

It also features Bette Midler as Bella Abzug, Janelle Monae as Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Timothy Hutton as Leo Steinem and Lorraine Toussaint as Florynce Kennedy..