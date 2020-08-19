Ayushmann Khurrana feels refreshed to be on sets after months

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has recently shot three back-to-back endorsement campaigns on Wednesday said he feels refreshed after getting back to shooting after months. "I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It's really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months," the 'Article 15' actor said.

Talking about getting back to work after the coronavirus lockdown, the 35-year-old actor said, "It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I'm fully focussed to work now, of course with all safety measures." While working amid the pandemic, Khurrana is confident that the industry will take all the right steps to restart film productions and he is content that he has taken the important step towards bringing the business back.

"If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We have to all work towards restarting our industry and I'm glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this," he said. The 'Vicky Donor' actor further shared that he is all set to start shooting for his upcoming romantic film with director Abhishek Kapoor.

"I'm starting to shoot for my progressive love story with Abhishek Kapoor in October and I'm looking forward to being on a film's set again. It feels like we were all making movies in another lifetime," he said. Khurrana was one of the very first actors who had returned to shooting soon after the government announced the unlock parameters in the country. (ANI)