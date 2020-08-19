Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ayushmann Khurrana feels refreshed to be on sets after months

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has recently shot three back-to-back endorsement campaigns on Wednesday said he feels refreshed after getting back to shooting after months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:31 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana feels refreshed to be on sets after months
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana from the sets of a shoot . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has recently shot three back-to-back endorsement campaigns on Wednesday said he feels refreshed after getting back to shooting after months. "I have shot multiple things while being in my hometown and it has been super smooth for me shooting with the crew who are also based out of Chandigarh. It's really refreshing to be on the sets and working after so many months," the 'Article 15' actor said.

Talking about getting back to work after the coronavirus lockdown, the 35-year-old actor said, "It took some time to get used to and control the paranoia of the virus but I think I'm fully focussed to work now, of course with all safety measures." While working amid the pandemic, Khurrana is confident that the industry will take all the right steps to restart film productions and he is content that he has taken the important step towards bringing the business back.

"If the entire production takes all the necessary and possible precautions, it minimises the risk to a really great extent. We have to all work towards restarting our industry and I'm glad that I have taken a step in that direction to contribute towards this," he said. The 'Vicky Donor' actor further shared that he is all set to start shooting for his upcoming romantic film with director Abhishek Kapoor.

"I'm starting to shoot for my progressive love story with Abhishek Kapoor in October and I'm looking forward to being on a film's set again. It feels like we were all making movies in another lifetime," he said. Khurrana was one of the very first actors who had returned to shooting soon after the government announced the unlock parameters in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

L&T Financial Services to raise Rs 200 crore via NCDs

LT Financial Services is seeking to raise Rs 200 crore by way of non-convertible debentures NCDs to boost its capital buffer as the coronavirus-battered economy is set to go into its first annual contraction in four decades. The company sai...

LG grants age relaxation for appointment of special educators in MCD schools, HC informed

The Delhi High Court has been informed that the Lieutenant Governor has granted relaxation of age for appointment of special educators in the municipal corporation schools. DSSSB told the court that as sought by South Delhi Municipal Corpor...

Singapore declares dormitories of foreign workers coronavirus-free

All dormitories of foreign workers in Singapore, which house about 3 lakh people, have been declared coronavirus-free after extensive disinfection work in the crowded accommodations, according to media reports on Wednesday. The coronavirus ...

Centre orders immediate withdrawal of 10,000 troops from J-K

The Centre has ordered immediate withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary forces personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. They said the decision was taken after the Ministry of Home Affairs review...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020