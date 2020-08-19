Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition continues to be critical: MGM Healthcare

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis, continues to be in critical condition, the hospital said on Wednesday. According to the health bulletin by the hospital, the singer is on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in the intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on Ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the bulletin read. "The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time," the bulletin further read.

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus. (ANI)