Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC opens entries for 6th edition of short films contest

The NHRC announced on Wednesday opening of entries for the sixth edition of its annual competition on short films on human rights. The NHRC has opened the entries for its sixth annual competition on short films on human rights, it said. The aim of the award scheme is to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts of citizens, irrespective of their age, towards promotion and protection of human rights, the rights panel said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:02 IST
NHRC opens entries for 6th edition of short films contest
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The NHRC announced on Wednesday opening of entries for the sixth edition of its annual competition on short films on human rights. This year, the cash prize money for the three awards have been doubled to Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for the first, second and third positions respectively, officials said.

Entries have been invited online only. The last date to receive them is October 15, the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement. The NHRC has opened the entries for its sixth annual competition on short films on human rights, it said.

The aim of the award scheme is to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts of citizens, irrespective of their age, towards promotion and protection of human rights, the rights panel said. There is no entry fee and bar on the number of films that can be sent by an individual for participation in the contest. However, participants will have to send each film separately.

The films may be in any Indian languages with subtitles in English or made in English. Duration of the short film should not be less than three minutes or more than 10 minutes, it said. These films could be a documentary, dramatisation of real stories or a work of fiction in any technical format, including animation.

The themes of these films could be broadly based on various socioeconomic, cultural and political rights, within the ambit of right to life, liberty, equality and dignity. The films may cover issues specific to bonded and child labour, women and children's rights, domestic violence, human rights violation due to police atrocities, custodial violence and torture, right to food and nutritional security, rights of LGBTI, it added.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • NHRC

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamal Nath formally declared as Leader of Opposition in MP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and MLA from Chhindwara Kamal Nath was formally declared as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma declared Nath, 73, as the leader of opposition.The Vidha...

US suspends 3 bilateral agreements with China over National Security Law

In another blow to China for its continued violation of human rights in Hong Kong, the United States has suspended three bilateral agreements with the Chinese Communist Party. China had imposed the draconian National Security Law in Hong Ko...

Satya Pal Malik sworn in as new Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik was on Wednesday sworn in as the 19th Governor of Meghalaya during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder administered the oath of office and secrecy to Malik in t...

Spain records 3,700 infections in single day

Spains Health Ministry says 3,715 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, a new single-day record since the country emerged from a three-month lockdown in mid-June. With 136 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020