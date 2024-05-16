Six killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Odisha's Keonjhar
At least six people, including four women, were killed when the car they were travelling in got crushed between two trucks in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said.
The accident took place on NH 520 in Champua area on Wednesday evening when a truck moving ahead of the car applied sudden brakes and the car rammed into it from the rear.
Another truck coming behind the car, in turn, rammed into it, killing all six occupants of the smaller vehicle, a police officer said.
The deceased were family members and their bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.
