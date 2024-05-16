Left Menu

Six killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Odisha's Keonjhar

Six killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Odisha's Keonjhar

PTI | Keonjhar | Updated: 16-05-2024 09:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 09:07 IST
Six killed in multiple-vehicle collision in Odisha's Keonjhar
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people, including four women, were killed when the car they were travelling in got crushed between two trucks in Odisha's Keonjhar district, police said.

The accident took place on NH 520 in Champua area on Wednesday evening when a truck moving ahead of the car applied sudden brakes and the car rammed into it from the rear.

Another truck coming behind the car, in turn, rammed into it, killing all six occupants of the smaller vehicle, a police officer said.

The deceased were family members and their bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024