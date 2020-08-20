Samsung's HDR10+ ecosystem expands as Google Play Movies adds support

Samsung on Thursday announced the expansion of its HDR10+ ecosystem with the addition of Google Play Movies, an online video on demand service operated by Google to the services that support the latest picture processing technology.

With this, users can now enjoy high-resolution HDR10+ 4K HDR content on the Google Play Movies with numerous HDR10+ titles available such as Joker, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Crazy Rich Asians. According to Samsung, the UHD OTT distributor added support for the next-generation picture-quality technology back in July 2020 and the service is now available on Samsung Smart TV in 117 countries including North America, Europe, and Korea.

Commenting on the ecosystem expansion, Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, "We are pleased to expand partnerships with the top global streaming providers. We will continue to strengthen the leadership of our HDR standard and lead the innovation in TV technology in the global market."

HDR10+ is the most advanced high dynamic range (HDR) technology yet that leverages dynamic metadata to optimize brightness levels and contrast for each scene for enhanced 3-D videos and accurate color expression, thereby delivering a lifelike viewing experience. In 2017, Samsung Electronics in partnership with 20th Century Fox and Panasonic Corporation launched the HDR10+ certification and logo program that allows displays to be certified for having HDR10+ implementation.