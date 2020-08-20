Mariah Carey announces new album

Singer Mariah Carey has announced her new album, titled 'The Rarities', which will release on October 2. The 50-year-old singer shared the news on social media Tuesday "This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. "I am so grateful to you. 'THE RARITIES' album is out October 2," Carey tweeted, alongside the album cover.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the new LP will feature unreleased material, including demos, B-sides, and a single featuring Lauryn Hill titled "Save the Day". Her last album, 'Caution', released in 2018.

Carey teased the collection in June when she told fans she wanted to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. "The Rarities" will follow the release of her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", on September 29.