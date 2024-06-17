Left Menu

Manav Rachna University: A Pioneer in GNSS Receiver Installation with ISRO

Manav Rachna University (MRU) has become the first in Delhi NCR to install a GNSS receiver on its campus in collaboration with NARL-ISRO. This initiative will enhance research in atmospheric and space sciences, offering students exposure to cutting-edge technology and fostering national and global academic collaborations.

Manav Rachna University (MRU) has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first institution in Delhi NCR to install a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver. The installation was facilitated by scientists from the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The sophisticated GNSS infrastructure, which includes a receiver, an antenna, 30M RF cable, and other essential components, was set up at the MRU campus. The initiative is a part of NARL's collaborative research programs with national institutes and universities, aimed at advancing research in atmospheric and space sciences.

This development not only enhances MRU's research capabilities but also provides students with invaluable hands-on experience. Esteemed faculty members highlighted the broader benefits for student projects and interdisciplinary research, further establishing MRU's prestige in the global academic community.

