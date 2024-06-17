Manav Rachna University: A Pioneer in GNSS Receiver Installation with ISRO

Manav Rachna University (MRU) has marked a significant milestone by becoming the first institution in Delhi NCR to install a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver. The installation was facilitated by scientists from the National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) and the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

The sophisticated GNSS infrastructure, which includes a receiver, an antenna, 30M RF cable, and other essential components, was set up at the MRU campus. The initiative is a part of NARL's collaborative research programs with national institutes and universities, aimed at advancing research in atmospheric and space sciences.

This development not only enhances MRU's research capabilities but also provides students with invaluable hands-on experience. Esteemed faculty members highlighted the broader benefits for student projects and interdisciplinary research, further establishing MRU's prestige in the global academic community.

