South Korea & China Embark on Diplomatic Dialogue
South Korea and China will initiate their first round of diplomatic and security dialogue on Tuesday. The discussions, led by South Korean vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun and his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong, come as part of an agreement made last month to enhance bilateral relations and continue free trade negotiations.
The talks will be led by South Korean vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun and his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong, and joined by senior defence officials from both sides, the ministry said in a statement. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang agreed to launch the talks and resume free trade negotiations when they met last month in Seoul for a summit that included Japan.
