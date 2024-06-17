South Korea & China Embark on Diplomatic Dialogue

South Korea and China will hold their first round of diplomatic and security dialogue on Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said on Monday, in line with an agreement the two nations made last month.

The talks will be led by South Korean vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun and his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong, and joined by senior defence officials from both sides, the ministry said in a statement. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang agreed to launch the talks and resume free trade negotiations when they met last month in Seoul for a summit that included Japan.

