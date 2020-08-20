Left Menu
Russell Crowe says he owes his Hollywood career to Sharon Stone

20-08-2020
Actor Russell Crowe says had it not been for Sharon Stone, he would not have a career in Hollywood. During his appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" , the 56-year-old actor revealed that Stone fought hard for his casting for their 1995 western feature "The Quick and the Dead" , which she was co-producing.

"She was in a sword fight with the male producers on the film, and she put her foot down and said, 'I’m going to hire the person I want to hire as the love interest kind of thing'," Crowe said. "If it wasn't her for her strength of commitment, I don’t know how long it might have been before I got an American movie. I've got a lot to thank her for," he added.

The Sam Raimi-directed movie, which also featured Gene Hackman and Leonardo DiCaprio, starred Crowe as Stone's love interest. It was one of the earliest films of Crowe's Hollywood career, after he starred in multiple movies in Australia and native New Zealand.

Post "The Quick and the Dead" , Crowe starred in a number of critically-acclaimed and blockbuster movies, such as "L.A. Confidential", "The Insider" , "Cinderella Man" , "3:10 To Yuma", "American Gangster" , "The Nice Guys" and "Man of Steel" . He won two Oscars for his performances in Ridley Scott's "The Gladiator" and mathematician John Nash's biopic "A Beautiful Mind" .

Crowe currently stars in thriller "Unhinged". He will also be seen in horror movie "The Georgetown Project" ..

