'You' star Jenna Ortega boards 'Scream 5'

Actor Jenna Ortega has joined the cast of upcoming "Scream" reboot. Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures are relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise, created by the late filmmaker Wes Craven, with the new movie. David Arquette and Courteney Cox will reprise their respective roles as Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers.

Ortega, 17, is best known for playing Ellie Alves on the hit Netflix thriller series "You". Besides her, the film will also feature newcomer Melissa Barrera, reported Deadline. "Scream 5" will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Vanderbilt will also serve as producer alongside Paul Neinstein and William Sherak. The film will shoot in Wilmington, North Carolina.