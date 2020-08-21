Kanye West spotted in New York for new record

Left Menu
American rapper Kanye West was spotted in New York on Thursday (local time) for some time after a source reported that the rapper planned to visit the Big Apple.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:42 IST
Kanye West (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Kanye West was spotted in New York on Thursday (local time) for some time after a source reported that the rapper planned to visit the Big Apple. The sources to Page Six told that the 43-year-old rapper arrived at Teterboro Airport in Teaneck, New Jersey, at around 6 pm on Thursday. He was greeted by a small group of fans.

From the airport, the Yeezy CEO went straight to a recording studio, where he was seen wearing a blue bomber jacket - airbrushed with portraits of his children -- a red shirt, black sunglasses and green and yellow pants. The 'Closed on Sunday' rapper was also seen wearing a black face mask. While en route, the 'Jesus is king' crooner pulled over on the West Side Highway to switch vehicles.

A separate source previously told Page Six that West is likely in New York to put the final touches on his upcoming tenth studio album, 'Donda: With Child.' However, sources told the outlet that he did not stay long, and within hours was headed through the Lincoln Tunnel back to the Garden State to catch another flight.

West's wife 39-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian, declined to participate in the whirlwind trip; she stayed in Los Angeles with their four children -- 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm. (ANI)

