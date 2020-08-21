Left Menu
Development News Edition

We don’t grant female characters same humanity that we have for male roles: Swara Bhasker

Swara is one of the few actors who has constantly challenged this norm by taking up roles where women are not necessarily the “goody-two-shoes” characters that one encounters on screen. The actor said her role of an angry female cop in human trafficking drama “Flesh”, her third web show after "It's Not that Simple" and "Rashbhari", is an attempt to show an “empowered female figure”.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:15 IST
We don’t grant female characters same humanity that we have for male roles: Swara Bhasker
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ReallySwara)

Actor Swara Bhasker says the portrayal of women in films and other visual medium differs vastly from their male counterparts who are given the space to be complex, while female characters, stuck as they are in the "perfect heroine" image, are denied the same humanity. Swara is one of the few actors who has constantly challenged this norm by taking up roles where women are not necessarily the "goody-two-shoes" characters that one encounters on screen.

The actor said her role of an angry female cop in human trafficking drama "Flesh", her third web show after "It's Not that Simple" and "Rashbhari", is an attempt to show an "empowered female figure". "My character is dynamic. She is no goody-two-shoes. Even as a cop, she is complicated and you could have a problem with her. It is just trying to show that she can be as flawed as anybody else as a human being," Swara told PTI in a telephonic interview.

Asked whether her foul-mouthed ACP Radha Nautiyal will appear offensive to some people, especially on social media where the actor's frank political views often attract trolls, Swara said it was about time that female characters were seen as humans first before being judged as women. Also, the idea that women don't abuse is a complete myth, she said.

"Who says women don't abuse? Have we not heard our grandmothers abusing? I remember my 'nani' getting frustrated and giving some nice choice 'gaalis' (abuses)," she argued. "The problem is that we don't look at female characters as human beings, we look at them as women. This is why, for the longest time in cinema and visual media, we were ok with men having all kinds of shades -- grey, angry young man, angsty and the alcoholic Devdas. We have an understanding about flawed male characters but female heroines are shown as perfect," she said.

According to her, Bimal Roy's "Bandini" was one of the early films that tried to dent the virtuous heroine image in cinema. More recently, Sudhir Mishra and Anurag Kashyap's films have shown heroines who can be messed up and confused characters. "We allowed our female characters to become humans very late, probably in the last 15 years. Going beyond the abuses, largely the thing that we find offensive is just because we don't want to grant our female characters the same humanity that we grant our male characters. The moment we will do that, nothing will seem offensive," Swara, 32, added.

Though parts for women have become more varied, female cops are still a rare sight on the screen, except for Rani Mukerji's role in "Mardaani" series, Tabu in "Drishyam" and Priyanka Chopra in "Jai Gangaajal". "It's great to see empowered female figures because it works on a subliminal level by changing the perception of what roles women should be playing in the society. There are very inspiring cop figures in the world. It is high time that their stories are told as much," she said. The show, which has been written by "Andhadhun" co-writer Pooja Ladha Surti and directed by Danish Aslam, was a challenging project as they went into the "nitty-gritty" of how sex trafficking networks operate.

"It was a hard show and some point, Danish and me were like 'we should have stuck to romantic comedy'… But on a basic level, this is a story that has to be told. It's such a sickening and heinous crime in our society that we just have to keep telling this story, we can't give up." Thematically, the crime thriller is similar to Rani's character in "Mardaani" but Swara said they are different stories. "I am honoured.. any comparison with Rani maam's is great. I am a fan. She just changed all a heroine can do. Who could have thought a heroine doing a 'Black' before her. It is a huge compliment for me. But while 'Mardaani' was a more focused story, this show is involved in the nitty-gritty of how trafficking takes place," she said. The actor said while researching for her role of a cop, she understood the "tangible sense of frustration" that they have when the system gets manipulated by criminals.

"The cops who work so hard and put to risk their lives and personal safety... so many times their hard work comes to naught because one phone call has gone from some superior. I wanted to channel that frustration that is found across the board in so many cops," she said. "Flesh" also stars Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade and Mahima Makwana. The series started streaming on Eros Now from Friday.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria records 14 medical doctors' death due to COVID-19 infection

Nigeria has recorded the death of 14 medical doctors due to COVID-19 infection. The Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 has blamed Nigerians for the continued non-compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols, according to a news report by T...

NEWSMAKER-Russia's Navalny, Putin's nemesis and crusader against graft

Alexei Navalny has been the biggest thorn in the Kremlins side for more than a decade, persistently detailing what he says is high-level graft and mobilizing crowds of young protesters in a country where the opposition has no meaningful pow...

Traffic disrupted on Chamoli-Ukhimath National Highway-107, 15 other roads in Uttarakhand

The incessant rains in Chamoli have affected traffic on 16 major roads including Chamoli-Ukhimath National Highway 107. Traffic has been stopped from Mandal to Chopta. The late-night rains caused havoc in Bijar village of the district. Wat...

Scant progress in EU-UK negotiations, hopes for a deal fade

British and European Union negotiators made scant progress towards a deal on future ties in talks this week, they said on Friday, and both sides voiced concern that time is running out to reach an agreement before an end-year deadline. Thos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020