Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pooja Bhatt makes her account Instagram private after receiving death threats

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Friday said she has made her Instagram account private after receiving death and rape threats on social media. In a post on the social media platform, Pooja said that she has been advised to make her account private after the barrage of hate her family has been receiving in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 19:47 IST
Pooja Bhatt makes her account Instagram private after receiving death threats
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Friday said she has made her Instagram account private after receiving death and rape threats on social media. In a post on the social media platform, Pooja said that she has been advised to make her account private after the barrage of hate her family has been receiving in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She added that the platform, owned by Facebook, has become a place for people to hurl abuses and threats of rape and death to others.

"This has to be said. Instagram seems to have become a place where people anonymously & otherwise use their access to hurl abuse, threaten rape and goad you to 'go die'," she said. Pooja said she used to ignore such threats in the past.

"But is someone wishing you and your family death, constructive criticism or just an attempt at vile cyber bullying? I have been advised to turn off all comments but by doing that you block out all the positive, well meaning constructive feedback as well," Pooja said in her post on Instagram. Pooja's family has faced trolling on social media since Rajput's death in June this year. Her father Mahesh Bhatt, who produced Rhea Chakraborty's film "Jalebi" , is also being trolled. Rajput's father has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide.

The 48-year-old actor said if anyone wants to converse with her they can but without using abusive language. "Why should I push back the people who give me good vibes for the ones that only spew venom towards people in general? But what I have done now is make my account private. You want access to my world? Make a request. You want to converse with me, cut off the abuse," she said. "As for wishing me death, the same god and universe that watches over you, watches me as well. I will pass when life decides for me. And as long as life keeps me breathing I will live to the optimum and revel in the now," Pooja added.

The actor will next be seen in "Sadak 2", her father's follow-up to his 1991 movie. The film, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, is set to release on August 28 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

3 Nigerians arrested for possessing cocaine

Hyderabad, Aug 21 PTI Three Nigerians have beenarrested on the charge of drug-peddling and six gms ofcocaine seized from them, Excise Enforcement personnel saidhere on Friday. Based on information, sleuthsintercepteda car insuburban To...

Party-ruled civic bodies to soon start de-sealing of residential properties: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said the party-ruled civic bodies will soon start de-sealing of thousands of residential properties sealed under directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. At a press briefing, Gu...

UK records 1,033 new COVID-19 cases - government data

The United Kingdom recorded 1,033 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 1,182 on Thursday, government figures showed. A further two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days, down from six a day ear...

IPL a blow to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' call: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Friday alleged that IPL, organized by BCCI, is a body blow to Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, citing Chinese investments in the cash-rich cricket league. Dream11, which has investment from Chinese comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020