The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 release update, title revealed, get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-08-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 02:45 IST
What’s on Netflix recently suggested the anime aficionados that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 has become a highly demanding anime series since Season 4 premiered on August 6. Many anime enthusiasts are expecting the fifth season in this year.

The release of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was expected in October this year but the real hindrance on the process of development is the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Thus, fans need to wait longer for Seven Deadly Sins Season 5.

Good news for the anime fans is that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 is now confirmed. The fifth season will be titled 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgement of Fury'. On August 1, 2020, it was announced that the series will broadcast in Japan from January 2021 and will likely come to Netflix in April 2021.

What's on Netflix recently suggested the anime aficionados that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 should not be expected on Netflix anytime soon. The official statement was released on The Seven Deadly Sins website. A revised release date has finally been announced, and as expected the series will be broadcast in Japan from January next year.

The official synopsis for The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 is not released yet. As the episodes for Season 5 are still several months away from its release, we can simply guess the new plot. Meliodas revealed his demonic true form during the end of Season 4 as the 'leader of the Ten Commandments,' a twist that was expected to have major repercussions for the next arc.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

