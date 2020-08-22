Megan Thee Stallion to play first virtual concert

Singer-rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be performing her first paid Livestream concert on August 29. The event is produced by Live Nation and choreographer/dancer JaQuel Knight is attached as creative director. Live Nation shared the details of the event on Instagram.

Tickets are currently on sale for USD 15 on the Universe website. Once a user purchases their ticket, they will receive a single-use code that will allow them to enjoy the concert from their home. Megan released her solo album 'Suga' in March 2020 and since then, she has worked on "Girls in the Hood," a remix of "Savage" with pop star Beyonce, and "WAP" with Cardi B.