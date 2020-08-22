Left Menu
Netflix pulls plug on 'The Society', 'I Am Not Okay With This'

"We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for ‘I Am Not Okay With This;’ Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for ‘The Society;’ and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

Netflix has decided not to go ahead with the second season of its two shows -- "The Society" and "I Am Not Okay With This" . According to Variety, the reason behind the two shows' cancellation was the uncertainty around when they could begin production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of 'The Society' and 'I Am Not Okay With This'. "We're disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for 'I Am Not Okay With This;' Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for 'The Society;' and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "The Society" , created by Christopher Keyser, had premiered on Netflix in May 2019. The show had been renewed for a second season. It followed a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to a facsimile of their wealthy New England town without any trace of their parents. The ensemble cast included Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, José Julián, and Alex MacNicoll. Developed by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall, "I Am Not Okay With This" made its debut in February to positive reviews. The creators had already started working on the second season.

Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel about a teenage girl with mysterious powers, the show featured Sophia Lillis, Wyat Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Richard Ellis, and Kathleen Rose Perkins.

