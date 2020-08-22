Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday, others extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to fans

As the ten-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend greetings and celebrate the auspicious occasion. 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut who recently made her Twitter debut shared several pictures of herself with Ganesha idol and prayed to the lord to always shower blessings on her.

"Parvati putra, vighnharta, shree Siddhivinayak apni kripa rakhna banaye prabhu ( Son of goddess Parvati, remover of obstacles, Shree Siddhivinayak please keep showering your blessings (on us), dear lord)," she tweeted along with the pictures. The pictures feature Kangana in a sea-green coloured saree offering prayers to Lord Ganesha with folded hands.

Senior actor Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, took to Instagram to share a picture of the Ganesha idol in his house and wished everyone on the occasion. "May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! #GanpatiBappaMorya," Kapoor wrote in the caption.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to share GIF wishing his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesha bless you all with happiness and success. #GaneshChaturthi." Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a creative picture of the elephant lord and penned down the caption extending greetings to his friends and fans on Instagram.

"May the power of Lord Ganesh protect you from all evil....may the power enhance the positivity and spread only love .... #happyganeshchaturthi," Karan wrote in the caption. Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video of the preparations of Ganesh Chaturthi at her house and wrote, " Ganpati Bappa Morya We're all set."

The video features a well-decorated pedestal with the Ganesha idol, sweets. flowers and other offerings. 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor Ananya Panday took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself with the Ganesha idol at her house.

"Love you Bappa, welcome home, wishing everyone peace, love, good health, positivity, and kindness #GaneshChaturthi #GanpatiBappaMorya," she wrote in the caption. The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, begins on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat among other states.