Shraddha Kapoor welcomes eco-friendly Ganesha idol, promotes immersion at home

As she celebrated the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with an eco-friendly Ganpati idol, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday urged everyone to immerse the 'Elephant Lord' in a bucket of water at home. She took to Instagram to share a picture of herself holding the Ganesha idol in her hand and penned down a caption dedicated to the festival.

Kapoor started by penning down a line from the Ganesha aarti and said, "With this Aarti that will reverberate in many households, I pray to our beloved 'Vighnaharta' for the good health and peace of mind of everyone!" "With our undying spirit, let this Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated with prayers, love and empathy for one another. Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you again @shraddha.naik for my @planaplant eco-friendly Ganpati," she added.

She ended the caption by requesting all devotees of Lord Ganesha to immerse the Ganesha idol at home in a bucket instead of polluting beaches. "A request to everyone who is graced by Ganpati ji to please do the immersion at home in a bucket and not pollute our beaches and the sea," she wrote.

Besides Kapoor, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar and actor Riteish Deshmukh also marked the occasion with an eco-friendly Ganesha idol. The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, among other states. (ANI)