Tamil Nadu Class XII Board Exam Results Announced: Pass Percentage Surges Compared to Previous Year

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported an overall pass percentage of 94.56 in the Class XII board examinations 2024, which is slightly higher than the previous year's 94.03 per cent. As per the 12th standard examination results which were announced at the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) campus here, a total of 7,19,196 students out of the 7,60,606 who appeared in the board exam in March this year have passed. Girls outnumbered boys registering 96.44 per cent pass percentage (3,93,890 candidates) while it was 92.37 per cent for boys (3,25,305 cleared the exams) and third gender: 1 (100 per cent).

A total of 2,478 schools (out of 7,532 schools from which students wrote the exams) have achieved 100 per cent results - all the candidates who appeared for the examinations have cleared the papers. Of these, 397 were government schools. As many as 2,587 students scored centum in Mathematics, 633 students in Physics and 471 in Chemistry. Students need to score 35 marks in each subject out of a total of 100 in order to pass the exam. Erode topped among the districts scoring 94.56 per cent while Chennai registered about 94 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)