Tamil Nadu 12th results out, 94.56 per cent students pass

The results of Tamil Nadu for class 12 were declared on Monday. Sethurama Varma, Director of Government Examinations, said that the passing percentage for the academic year 2023-2024 stood at 94.56 per cent. Speaking with ANI, Sethurama Varma said, "In total, 7,19,606 students wrote 12th exam in Tamil Nadu this academic year 2023-2024. Out of them, 7,19,196 students passed and the passing percentage is 94.56 percent."

The official also informed that in the last academic year 2022-2023, the passing percentage for class 12th was 94.03 per cent. This year, 2478 schools have given 100 per cent pass results.

Meanwhile, the passing percentage of government schools stood at 91.02 per cent, whereas for government-aided schools, the passing percentage was 95.49 per cent. For the private schools, the passing percentage stood at 98.70 per cent. Sethurama Varma said, "This year, 125 juvenile students wrote the 12th exam. Out of these, 115 passed, with a pass percentage of 92 per cent. There were also 5603 physically challenged students who wrote 12th exam, in which 5161 passed and the passing percentage stood at 92.11 per cent.

The official also informed that the Thirupur district in Tamil Nadu got the highest pass percentage in the state. The date for revaluation and re-exam will be announced tomorrow, the official said. (ANI)

