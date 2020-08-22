Left Menu
Dwayne Johnson gives his first-look sneak-peek from DC's 'Black Adam'

Ahead of DC FanDome panel, actor Dwayne Johnson on Friday (local time) gave his followers a glimpse of his superhero character look from the much-anticipated movie 'Black Adam'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 17:46 IST
Character look of Dwayne Johnson in upcoming superhero movie 'Black Adam' (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of DC FanDome panel, actor Dwayne Johnson on Friday (local time) gave his followers a glimpse of his superhero character look from the much-anticipated movie 'Black Adam'. The 48-year-old star shared on Instagram a teaser video, where he is seen dressed in a powerful black suit with a cape and lit eyes. The major look of the character will be shown in the virtual event of DC FanDome on Saturday.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. Black Adam arrives tomorrow at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros and DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC universe while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all," 'The Other Guys' actor wrote. The Rock first announced about this superhero movie last year in an Instagram post with an illustrational picture of the character, and also an emotional caption describing what the role meant to him.

"The DC comic's superhero character is blessed by magic with powers equal to Superman. Adam is rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who will always do right for the people," wrote Johnson while describing his character. "But, a few years into my fantasy, I realised that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority," he added.

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart -- I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true," the 'Hobbs and Shaw' actor continued. Adding that the role "is unlike any other I've ever played in my career", the star continued, "I'm grateful to the bone we'll all go on this journey together."

The character was created by Otto Binder and CC Beck and is the enemy of Shazam, whose role was essayed by actor Zachary Levi in the 2019 film of the same name. The forthcoming flick is a spinoff of Warner Bros and New Line's 'Shazam!', which premiered in 2019. (ANI)

