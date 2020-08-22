Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samuel L Jackson's docu-series about transatlantic slave trade heading to BBC Two

Anonymous Content and UppiTV, Samuel and LaTanya Jackson’s television production company, are also associated. Jacobovici has directed and executive produced the series with Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Yaron Niski. Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Felix Golubev have produced it.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:59 IST
Samuel L Jackson's docu-series about transatlantic slave trade heading to BBC Two

BBC Two has acquired Samuel L Jackson's upcoming docu-series "Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade" for showcasing it to the UK audiences. The four-part series, which hails from Fremantle, will shed new light on 400 years of human trafficking after millions of Africans were shipped to the Americas by Western European slave traders.

The show has used new diving technology to locate and examine sunken slave ships in the UK, the Caribbean and Florida, retrieving information and underwater artifacts that help reveal more about the transatlantic slave trade. Jackson, 71, will appear alongside author and Guardian writer Afua Hirsch, and investigative journalist Simcha Jacobovici with each episode following separate story lines: the location and investigation of sunken slave ships, and a historical analysis of the transatlantic slave trade.

"I had the privilege to meet with Samuel L Jackson, Afua Hirsch and Simcha Jacobovici at the start of their production last year and I was determined to bring their essential, hugely ambitious and important series to the BBC. "These are stories that demand to be told and which sit at the very centre of our shared history," Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two, said in a statement.

"Enslaved" is a Canada/UK co-production between Toronto-based Associated Producers and London-based Cornelia Street Productions in association with CBC and Epix in the US. Anonymous Content and UppiTV, Samuel and LaTanya Jackson’s television production company, are also associated.

Jacobovici has directed and executive produced the series with Jackson, Eli Selden, Rob Lee, Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Yaron Niski. Ric Esther Bienstock, Sarah Sapper and Felix Golubev have produced it.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.Head...

1 Army personnel dead, 3 injured as Army truck overturns in Rajasthan

One Army personnel died while three suffered injuries after the Army truck they were travelling in overturned in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on Saturday. The injured Army personnel have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.The truck over...

UP police on alert following ISIS operative's arrest in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthy sounded an alert in the state on Saturday following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi. The DGP asked all police officers, especially those in field postings,...

Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 20

Eds Upgrades, changes headline, minor edits Kozhikode, Aug 22 PTI A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Way...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020