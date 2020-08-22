Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun, Bhumi, Jacqueline offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bhumi Pednekar were among the many Bollywood celebrities, who on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:53 IST
Varun, Bhumi, Jacqueline offer prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi
Bollywood actors offered prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Bhumi Pednekar were among the many Bollywood celebrities, who on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. As the 10-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday and Bollywood actors extended greetings on the auspicious day and shared pictures on Instagram.

The 'Kalank' actor, Dhawan sported a yellow-coloured shirt as he offered prayers. While the 'Bala' actor, Pednekar also shared multiple pictures on the photo-sharing platform. She wore a light pink-shade attire as she offered prayers.

The 35-year-old actor, Fernandez, shared a sketch of Lord Ganesh, and wrote: "The peace and joy that Lord Ganesh brings to our homes each year is unparalleled! Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Lots of love and light." Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and so are several Bollywood celebrities.

Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, and many others took to social media to extend greetings and celebrate the auspicious occasion. (ANI) The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. The festivities will end with the final immersion of the Ganesha idols, called the Visarjan.

The festival is celebrated with much grandeur in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, among other states. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, Govt in war of words after reports claimed CAG 'dropped' audit of Rafale offset deal

A fresh controversy broke out on Saturday involving the Rafale deal after source-based media reports claimed that the CAG has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the Centre with no mention of any offset deals rela...

Delhi needs education system that develops right attitude, skills: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage. Sisodia emphasised this poin...

Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested in Sushant Singh death case: MLA Neeraj Bablu

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday said that the deceased actors friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI. CBI investigation is going in th...

Top West Africa delegation goes to Mali to meet with junta

Top West African officials are arriving in Malis capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. The mediation efforts on Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020