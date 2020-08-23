NBC sets premiere date for 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' season 2

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-08-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 12:42 IST
The second season of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is set to drop on September 21, NBC has announced. According to Variety, the talk show, hosted by the Grammy-winning singer, will also resume production on its set at Universal Studios Hollywood for the new season.

As a countdown for the season premiere, the programme will air five original episodes in the week of September 14. It will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with guests from film, television and music industries, as well as people from different walks of life who are agents of change in their communities. The makers will comply with NBC Universal's safety guidelines, the CDC guidance, as well as state and local orders.

The Emmy-winning show was launched last September and stayed in original episodes all summer. The recent chapter of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was filmed at Clarkson's Montana ranch and from her home in Los Angeles, capturing her life in quarantine as a fellow parent working from home. Alex Duda serves as the executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock are also attached as executive producers. It received three Daytime Emmy wins, including one for Clarkson as outstanding entertainment talk show host..

